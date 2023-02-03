Boy shot and killed in East Oakland neighborhood, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A boy was shot and killed Friday morning in the Eastmont neighborhood of Oakland, police said.

Officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to the 8000 block of Dowling Street following a report of a shooting.

Nearby is Aspire College Academy.

Officers arrived to the shooting site and located the boy, who was an Oakland resident, according to police. The boy was pronounced dead where officers found him, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

