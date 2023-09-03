2 hurt after shooting closes westbound I-580 lanes in Oakland, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Traffic on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland was blocked for about two hours Saturday afternoon as police investigated a freeway shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

CHP units were dispatched at 4:03 p.m. on a report that two vehicles were stopped on the freeway near Seminary Avenue, spokesman Andrew Barclay said.

One vehicle, a black Chevrolet SUV, was on the right shoulder and the other, a black Mercedes SUV, was blocking the second lane from the left, he said. Both appeared abandoned.

While investigating, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, Barclay said. The extent of their wounds was not known.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the two were connected to the freeway incident, he said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.