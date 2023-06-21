For the first time since Sunday's rolling car-to-car gun battle near Pier 39, San Francisco Mayor London Breed is speaking out about the incident.

SF mayor addresses rolling gun battle near Pier 39, saying it was 'very isolated' incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time since Sunday's rolling car-to-car gun battle near Pier 39, San Francisco Mayor London Breed is speaking out about the incident.

"I just want to make sure people understand, this was a very isolated, kind of targeted incident," Breed said.

VIDEO: Heart-stopping dashcam video shows car-to-car gun battle near San Francisco's Pier 39

She confirmed with ABC7 News that one person has been taken into custody so far, believed to be from Pittsburg in the East Bay.

"This just adds to the sense that San Francisco is a bit out of control and it is, admittedly," San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai said on Monday.

Breed fired back in response to Safai, who is one of her opponents running for mayor.

"We are addressing it, our investigators are investigating it, there is a person who is in custody and the person, some of these people are not even San Franciscans so to imply that that's the case is just really selling the city short and I think we're better than that," Breed said. "Not everything is going to be within our control, but it's how we respond to those situations that matter."

EXCLUSIVE: New video shows suspects open fire during rolling gun battle near SF's Pier 39

Now, Breed says she is focused on making sure the suspects are held accountable.

We also spoke to tourists who were visiting the Pier 39 area where just days before that gunfire sent many running and ducking for cover.

"You know, I feel safe, I don't feel bad or worried at all," Sheila Zurn, a Phoenix resident said.

"If I wasn't comfortable, I wouldn't be here with my family, I'm actually here with my mother, my wife and my kids so I'm here with my whole world so I do feel safe," Moe Ibrahim, a Los Angeles resident said.

MORE: I-Team fact checks SFPD response times after residents express concern

And for Ibrahim, who is visiting with his family from Los Angeles, says it gives him comfort knowing this was an isolated incident.

"There's always going to be problems, nothing can ever be perfect, you know? There's always going to be homeless, there's always going to be shootings, there's always going to be gangs, but at the same time, there's always going to be beautiful loving families, beautiful loving people, you know? So there's more good than bad," Ibrahim said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live