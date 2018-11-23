Bay Area shoppers pack malls for Black Friday deals

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --Shoppers across the Bay Area are hitting the malls to get Black Friday deals.
One of the most popular places to shop is the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore. People have been shopping there all night long and stores will remain open until 10 p.m.
The parking lot was full early Friday morning, but they do have shuttles running from Las Positas College.
