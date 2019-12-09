Hillsdale Shopping Center updates its North Block with an exceptional mix of entertainment venues

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- With more than 120 stores for fashion, beauty, dining and entertainment, Hillsdale Shopping is the place to be during the holidays. Get ready for some seasonal fun at Hillsdale's updated facility complete with new stores, experiential dining, and a luxury cinema.West Elm has arrived in San Mateo! In addition to West Elm's modern lines of home and office furniture, homegoods and décor, customers can also shop products made in California as part of the LOCAL assortment. The two-story West Elm store at Hillsdale will showcase many California-based artists and makers for unique furnishings that you can only find in The Golden State.Cinépolis Luxury Cinema is a world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts. A 50,042 square-foot, 837-seat, 10-screen Cinépolis theater will now serve as the entertainment anchor for Hillsdale Shopping center. Guests will enjoy reclining leather seats, a gourmet menu and in-theater waiter service available at the push of a button.Additional retailers such as Pinstripes Bistro Bowling Bocce, Belcampo Meat Co. Restaurant & Bar, plus burger favorite, Shake Shack are scheduled to open soon. Completion of the North Block redevelopment project is slated for Spring, 2020 with more vibrant tenants joining the mix including Ethan Allen, Palette Tea House and The Refuge.For more information, click