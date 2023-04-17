4 arrested, 21 spectators cited after San Jose sideshow Sunday night, police say

Air support was used to help coordinate a response by patrol officers and police said three people were arrested for attempting to flee and one person was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police interrupted an alleged illegal street race Sunday night and detained several people.

RELATED: Videos show sideshows in SF, Oakland; police tow several vehicles involved, authorities said

The spectator event, also known as a sideshow, was taking place at Almaden Road and Curtner Avenue, according to police.

Air support was used to help coordinate a response by patrol officers, who swarmed the area at about 11:20 p.m.

MORE: San Jose police say new tactic helped bust massive weekend sideshow with 720+ citations

Police said three people were arrested for attempting to flee from officers, one person was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, and 21 citations were issued to spectators.

In addition, three vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live