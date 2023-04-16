Videos show sideshows in SF, Oakland; police tow several vehicles involved, authorities said

Video shows sideshow activity in two Bay Area cities overnight. Oakland police say they seized and towed several vehicles that were involved.

This comes after another sideshow in the East Bay just last week.

The first of the sideshows reportedly happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Dolores and 16th streets in San Francisco.

There was another in Oakland on 6th and Market streets about three hours later.

VIDEO: Videos show multiple sideshows overnight in East Bay

In that incident, a police helicopter circled overhead as spectators lit fire rings and set off fireworks and drivers did donuts in the intersection.

Oakland police told ABC7 News on Sunday say they seized and towed several vehicles that were involved.

