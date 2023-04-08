Videos show multiple sideshows overnight in East Bay

There were reports of sideshows in Oakland, Rodeo and Richmond.

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- New video from overnight shows multiple sideshows happening in the East Bay.

You see crowds of people in Oakland around 4 a.m. Saturday as cars do donuts in the intersection Adeline St. and 16th St.

Another video showed a sideshow that happened in Rodeo around midnight at the intersection of Franklin Canyon Rd. and Highway 24.

VIDEO: Video shows semi-truck participating in illegal Oakland sideshow

Witnesses say there was eventually an accident in that same area hours later, which led to police trying to clear traffic.

A source says there was also a sideshow in Richmond near Blume Dr. and Klose Way.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live