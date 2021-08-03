Pets & Animals

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered species

EMBED <>More Videos

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be added to the endangered species list.

Federal officials say the population has dipped to just 40 foxes.

This species of red fox lives in the mountains stretching from Yosemite to Lake Tahoe.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park ranger shares emotional story of mother bear calling for cub killed by driver

It's not the first time they've been endangered.

Biologists thought this red fox was extinct until it reappeared in 2010.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsyosemitelake tahoeanimalsu.s. & worldendangered speciessierra nevadacalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors
More TOP STORIES News