Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be added to the endangered species list.
Federal officials say the population has dipped to just 40 foxes.
This species of red fox lives in the mountains stretching from Yosemite to Lake Tahoe.
It's not the first time they've been endangered.
Biologists thought this red fox was extinct until it reappeared in 2010.
