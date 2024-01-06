  • Watch Now

Cold, blizzard-like snowstorm coming to Sierra this weekend

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 1:05AM
Planning to head to the Sierra this weekend? Blizzard-like snowstorms will be waiting for you, meteorologist Drew Tuma says.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Planning to head to the Sierra this weekend? A blizzard-like snowstorm will be waiting for you, meteorologist Drew Tuma says.

Here's the breakdown of the conditions by each day:

Friday: If you're thinking about leaving Friday, you'll be just fine. Currently, skies are clear with dry conditions.

Saturday: Do not try to travel Saturday. A winter storm warning begins at 4.a.m. with 1-2 feet of snow. The snow rates could likely go at 2 inches per hour -- that is blinding snow at times.

Winds gusts will go up to 55 miles per hour, so at times, travel could be difficult, if not impossible, to cross.

Sunday: On Sunday, we have some leftover flurries, but we do expect a lot of sunshine, and we start to dry out from the snow

Also a heads up if you're planning to head to Heavenly - the ski resort has shut down it's gondola indefinitely due to an issue with one of the bearings in the high-speed shaft.

The resort posted on their Instagram account saying it "will not operate until it is fully repaired."

