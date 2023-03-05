The roads are a mess as of Saturday because of the Sierra snow. I-80 is shutdown again-- westbound at the state line and eastbound at Colfax.

Another powerful storm hits the Sierra, shuts down I-80 officials say

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Sierra, the roads are a mess as of Saturday because of the snow.

Interstate 80 shutdown again-- westbound at the state line and eastbound at Colfax.

It's been an epic season for the mountains with even more to come.

As ABC7 news reporter Anser Hassan tells us it might be great for skiers and snowboarders, but there are all kinds of hazards.

There has been so much snow coming down in the Sierra Nevada that Caltrans says it crews can't keep the roads clear.

"These past few storms, has really been taking a toll on roads, especially on Caltrans. Currently, the I-80 is still closed," said Justin Collins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno.

He says the Sierra Nevada is expected to get pounded by snow.

Saturday it was hit hard, but Collins says the heaviest snowfall is yet to come... mostly overnight.

"Multiple feet to the Sierra, about 36-48 inches near Blue Canyon. A foot to a foot and half near Truckee," said Collins.

Accumulated snowfall is already over 500 inches, according the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab. That compared to the a median average of 360 inches over the past 30 years.

More storms in March could keep the snowpack on pace to break the record set in the winter of 1982-1983.

"So with the snowfall, at least in the central Sierra, it's 196% of normal, up to date. So, very unusual snow depths and snow amounts for the Sierra this season," he said.

Temperatures appear to be colder than usual which keeps the snow from melting, often to the delight of many Skiers and snowboarders.

But the heavy snow fall has created whiteout conditions which means icy roads and low visibility which has already caused multiple crashes and spins out. Collins recommends... this weekend may not be good time to travel.

"I said stay home, don't travel unless you have to. Wait until the storms pass and the roads get cleared out, cause it can get slick," Collins said.

Another reason to stay home - the threat of avalanches... which have already been posted for parts of the Sierra from now until Monday.

