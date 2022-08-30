Several lanes on SB 101 in Sausalito closed due to deadly car vs. pedestrian accident, CHP says

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A sig alert has been issued in Sausalito Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was killed on Southbound 101, the California Highway Patrol said.

Initially, all lanes were closed, after a car or cars, hit a pedestrian. The accident happened at around 4:25 a.m. just before Spencer Ave.

The coroner is on its way to the scene.

At 5:25 a.m., the CHP says one of the four lanes has reopened. Three lanes remain closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Commuters should expect delays, especially heading south to the Golden Gate Bridge, as the CHP conducts their investigation.

There is no estimated time all lanes will reopen.