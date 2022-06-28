Pedestrian killed in hit and run in San Jose; city's 33rd fatal traffic accident this year: police

SKY7 image of a fatal hit and run in San Jose, Cailf. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Units are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision in the 200 block of S. Jackson Av.



An adult male pedestrian has been pronounced deceased at the scene. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 28, 2022

4/ Correction: The pedestrian was identified as female.



Jackson Ave has reopened to traffic. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 28, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian on South Jackson Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Jose Police Department.South Jackson Avenue was closed between Kammerer Avenue and San Antonio Street while police conducted an investigation of the collision, first reported at 4:46 a.m.San Jose police say Jackson Avenue has since reopened as of 8:20a.m.Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.San Jose police tweeted the victim was a man, but later identified the victim as a woman, according to its tweet Tuesday morning.This marks 33 fatal traffic collisions in the city for 2022.