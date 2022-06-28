Pedestrian killed in hit and run in San Jose; city's 33rd fatal traffic accident this year: police

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
South Jackson Avenue was closed between Kammerer Avenue and San Antonio Street while police conducted an investigation of the collision, first reported at 4:46 a.m.
San Jose police say Jackson Avenue has since reopened as of 8:20a.m.
Units are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision in the 200 block of S. Jackson Av.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 28, 2022
An adult male pedestrian has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
San Jose police tweeted the victim was a man, but later identified the victim as a woman, according to its tweet Tuesday morning.
4/ Correction: The pedestrian was identified as female.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 28, 2022
Jackson Ave has reopened to traffic.
This marks 33 fatal traffic collisions in the city for 2022.
Bay City News contributed to this report.