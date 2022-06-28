hit and run

Pedestrian killed in hit and run in San Jose; city's 33rd fatal traffic accident this year: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian on South Jackson Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

South Jackson Avenue was closed between Kammerer Avenue and San Antonio Street while police conducted an investigation of the collision, first reported at 4:46 a.m.

San Jose police say Jackson Avenue has since reopened as of 8:20a.m.

SKY7 image of a fatal hit and run in San Jose, Cailf. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

SKY7 image of a fatal hit and run in San Jose, Cailf. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.





Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

San Jose police tweeted the victim was a man, but later identified the victim as a woman, according to its tweet Tuesday morning.



This marks 33 fatal traffic collisions in the city for 2022.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

