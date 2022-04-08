traffic fatalities

SJ police searching for red truck following deadly hit-and-run collision killing 2 pedestrians

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are looking for a red pick-up truck following a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two women Thursday evening.

The two pedestrians were killed when the vehicle hit them in a crosswalk at Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.

The suspect was last seen driving north on Capitol Expressway.

This incident is now being investigated as a felony hit and run.

The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office once they confirm the victims' identity and notify next of kin.

This a breaking news update. Previous story down below:

Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run near Ocala STEAM Academy in San Jose Thursday night, according to police.

Police say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court, and the suspect fled the scene. They are working to get a description of the driver.

The victims, identified as two women, were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.



Police have not specified what led up to the crash, where the women were walking, or details on the hit and run driver, or the car involved.

Speaking with residents, many say they aren't surprised about the crash, saying some drivers are simply reckless. Though they are shocked two of their neighbors were killed.

They shared fear for the safety of the students attending school nearby.

Residents like Bernabe Villanueva say more needs to be done.

"This side's very dangerous. The people, they don't stop. Even if you push the light- they don't stop. They still, driving like a crazy," Villanueva said, continuing, "So, maybe maybe if they put the light... that people maybe can respect. Because these small lights, they don't respect."

Tonight's fatal crash only adds to the city's growing number of deadly traffic fatalities, which this year alone, are continuing at record pace.

By SJPD's count, tonight's crash marks San Jose's 24th fatal traffic incident this year, and the 13th and 14th pedestrian deaths.

Police say more details are expected in the morning.

ABC7 News reporter Amanda del Castillo did reach out to the mayor's office, but he was not available for comment tonight.

