San Jose on pace to surpass traffic death record after 2 die in car crash

"The message is: please use a crosswalk, especially at night, especially on an expressway."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

San Jose on pace to surpass traffic death record after 2 deaths

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people died in a traffic accident that turned fatal in San Jose on Tuesday night.

Now, the city may be on its way to a milestone, but it's a record city leaders don't want to break.

Three people were hit by a car along Almaden Expressway in San Jose last night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue.

San Jose police says two of the three pedestrians were pronounced dead at local hospitals. The third pedestrian is injured, but expected to survive.

Police say the driver had a green light, yet two more lives lost after a record-tying 60 traffic deaths in 2021.

RELATED: SJ traffic deaths near record levels for 2021, families and officials address improvements
EMBED More News Videos

There is growing concern in the South Bay, as traffic deaths in San Jose near record levels.



"It took until March 6, 2021 to reach six traffic fatalities," San Jose Police Dept. Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. "Now, January 18 was obviously our sixth."

"This is a terrible start to the year. This time last year, we had one traffic fatality on San Jose streets," City of San Jose Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Colin Heyne said. "Last night's two fatalities were our sixth and seventh."

This is also the fourth and fifth pedestrian fatality of 2022 according to police.

The City of San Jose's Department of Transportation says Almaden Expressway is one of seventeen priority safety corridors: big streets, with lots of lanes and high speeds.

RELATED: Traffic calming projects planned to curb reckless driving in Downtown SJ

Police say speed was not an issue Tuesday night, but it's a point the D.O.T. wants to make to residents.

"Our ask to the public is to slow down, first and foremost," Heyne said. "Our other ask is to pay attention and that obviously applies to everybody using the road."

In the accident Tuesday night, the three people involved were not using crosswalks to cross the street.

In fact, police say that's the case most of the time in pedestrian traffic fatalities.

VIDEO: Experts link reckless driving to pandemic as car crash deaths surge
EMBED More News Videos

Driving under the influence, speeding and driving without a seatbelt are examples of reckless behavior that safety experts have linked to the pandemic



"I believe all of our pedestrian fatalities this year have been people that are outside of crosswalks," Sgt. Camarillo said. "The message is: please use a crosswalk, especially at night, especially on an expressway."

The city's Vision Zero task force has six million dollars dedicated to quick build improvements like new signage and signal timing to help curb deaths.

But, leaders say it ultimately comes down to all of us.

"People don't decide to crash their car into somebody or get hit," Heyne said. "So it's up to everybody to pay attention when they're out there using the road."

"It's going to take a collaborative effort from not only drivers, pedestrians but us as well," Sgt. Camarillo said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecar crashsjpdpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrian injuredcollisionpedestrians
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Plastic face shields shredded at Hollister recycling center
SJ police respond to shooting involving officers, carjacking suspect
TX mom pregnant with 6th child dies from COVID complications
Calls for dog trainer regulations renewed as families mourn lost pets
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
Police investigating shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot
Suspicious device found near Oakland federal building was a hoax
Show More
BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable'
Police: Suspected killer of LA student had prior arrest in Bay Area
Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated
SF's Cliff House building may open new restaurant this year
More TOP STORIES News