Society

Sir Francis Drake statue removed in Marin County

(Left) Undated file photo of Sir Francis Drake statue in Larkspur, Marin County, and (right) statue removed of Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (KGO-TV)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 30-foot tall steel sculpture of Sir Francis Drake has been removed by crews near the Larkspur Ferry Terminal in Marin County.

The 30-foot tall steel sculpture was put up next to the terminal in 1990.

A petition has been circulating to remove the statue in Larkspur of the British explorer because of his history of slave trading. There has been a similar movement to remove a statue of him in Plymouth, England.

Sir Francis Drake's name is widespread in Marin County, from the long boulevard that runs from the bay to the coast, to the high school in San Anselmo.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

RELATED: Movement underway to erase Sir Francis Drake namesake, sculpture from Marin County
EMBED More News Videos

All of a sudden, the British explorer Sir Francis Drake has been getting a bad name. In Plymouth, England, there has been a movement to remove his statue - and now there is a similar drive to erase him from Marin County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylarkspurblack lives matterstatueslaveryracismmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A look at Democrats' police reform bill
Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition
EXCLUSIVE: SF doctor calls week working in Texas hospital hardest of his career
Family, first responders return to site of Garlic Festival shooting 1 year later
EXCLUSIVE: Vallejo police told to 'burn that b***' in 'Gone Girl' case
CA issues emergency regulation requiring COVID-19 labs to collect race, gender identity data
Boy dies on bike after colliding with delivery truck in East Bay, police say
Show More
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
Doctors explain lag in COVID-19 testing
Gilroy Strong: Healing continues one year after mass shooting
Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in SF
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
More TOP STORIES News