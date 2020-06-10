Sir Francis Drake statue removed in Marin County

The 30-foot tall steel sculpture was put up next to the terminal in 1990.
A petition has been circulating to remove the statue in Larkspur of the British explorer because of his history of slave trading. There has been a similar movement to remove a statue of him in Plymouth, England.
Sir Francis Drake's name is widespread in Marin County, from the long boulevard that runs from the bay to the coast, to the high school in San Anselmo.
