VTA shooting

EXCLUSIVE: San Jose shooting widow remembers her 'soulmate' of 22 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: SJ shooting widow remembers 'soulmate' of 22 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The widow of San Jose shooting victim Lars Lane didn't give up hope that her husband of 22 years survived the deadly attack at the Valley Transit Authority railyard, until the very last second when she received the tragic news.

"I had a feeling but I just always had hope. Until the last second,' recalled Vicki Lane. The couple had been married for over two decades and had plans to retire next year.

"He was my soulmate. He was my total soulmate. Love of my life. He was a wonderful person. I'm going to miss him. I miss him now. So much. This just doesnt seem real. It doesnt seem real at all."

The last time Vicki heard her husbands voice was Tuesday night.

VIDEO: VTA mass shooting victim came to US for better life, nephew says
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly two weeks since the VTA mass shooting in San Jose, the family of victim Abdi Alaghmandan is still trying to process his loss.



"We said good night to each other because I was in Sacramento and when I heard the news Wednesday morning," recalled Lane. "I tried calling and it went straight to voicemail. So, that is not like him to not call me or text me. So, I knew something was wrong."

Vicki raced to the VTA rail yard hoping Lars survived, but at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, she says her world collapsed.

Lane had worked at VTA since 1999. He worked as an electro-mechanic and then became an overhead line worker.


Vicki told ABC7 News that Lane knew and worked with the man who ultimately took his life.

"(Lars) said that (Sam Cassidy) was a quiet man that he didn't go out of his way to talk to people," said Vicki. She said there was no ill will between the two men which makes the whole tragedy that much harder to understand.

RELATED: San Jose mass shooting: VTA light rail operator killed while helping coworkers hide

"Why did he have to shoot him? I dont know."

Lars leaves behind four children and their dog Casey. Vicki said they were getting ready to celebrate Lars' 64th birthday this weekend. In fact, a wrapped birthday present for Lars sits by the dining room table likely never to be opened.
"Just remember his sense of humor. His love for his friends and his family. Everybody respected him. He was extremely smart. He was an intelligent man. If he didn't know how to do something he can figure it out."

Another heart-breaking piece of unfinished business lies on the Lane's dining table: an unfinished jigsaw puzzle. Vicki said it was a shared hobby of theirs and something that she thinks Lars would want her to continue to do.


"Oh yes, and he would want me to start a new one. It was a big thing with us."

If you would like to help the Lane family, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.

Local resources for survivors and victims of gun violence

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josevictimsgun violencevta shootingmass shootingvtau.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA SHOOTING
VTA resumes service with free rides 3 months after mass shooting
VTA resumes operation on Sunday after deadly mass shooting
VTA could restart partial light rail service this weekend
VTA trainee arrested, accused of making gun threats
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News