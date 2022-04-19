emergency landing

American Eagle flight forced to make emergency landing in Fresno after windshield breaks midflight

FRESNO, Calif. -- An American Eagle flight that was set to go from Phoenix to California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport in Arcata was rerouted to Fresno for an emergency landing.

Fresno Fire says a windshield on the plane, operated by SkyWest, broke near Mono Lake, causing a loss of cabin pressure.

According to data on the flight-tracking website FlightAware, American Airlines flight 3130 made a quick but controlled descent from 36,000 feet down to 20,000 feet.



Fire officials confirmed that no one was injured.

