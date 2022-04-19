American Eagle flight forced to make emergency landing in Fresno after windshield breaks midflight

EMERGENCY LANDING: An American Eagle flight set to go from Phoenix to Humboldt County was rerouted to Fresno for an emergency landing.

Fresno Fire says a windshield on the plane broke near Mono Lake, causing a loss of cabin pressure. Officials confirm no injuries. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7gF0S7olFd — Alyssa Flores Johansen (@AlyssaABC30) April 18, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. -- An American Eagle flight that was set to go from Phoenix to California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport in Arcata was rerouted to Fresno for an emergency landing.Fresno Fire says a windshield on the plane, operated by SkyWest, broke near Mono Lake, causing a loss of cabin pressure.According to data on the flight-tracking website FlightAware, American Airlines flight 3130 made a quick but controlled descent from 36,000 feet down to 20,000 feet.Fire officials confirmed that no one was injured.