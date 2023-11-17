Snoop Dogg, the highly notorious weed ambassador, may be putting out the blunt for good.

Putting the blunt out for good? Snoop Dogg says he's quitting smoking

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Snoop Dogg, the highly notorious weed ambassador, may be putting out the blunt for good.

On Thursday, he posted this statement on social media saying:

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke."

He went on to ask fans to respect his privacy at this time.

This would be a lifestyle and business departure for Snoop, who has a branded line of weed and who just launched a product with Martha Stewart called the "Best Buds Bag" -- with a built-in lighter holder and a "secret stash pocket."

Snoop isn't the only popular weed ambassador to lay down the pipe. Willie Nelson announced in 2019 that he quit smoking pot for health reasons but still partakes in cannabis by other means.

