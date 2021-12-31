snow totals

Sierra snow survey reveals epic snowfall at start of winter season

But California water experts caution against too much optimism, too soon
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sierra snow survey reveals epic snowfall at start of winter season

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The first snow survey of the season brought the kind of news everyone hoped for, a huge snowpack for this time of year. As good as it looks now, what really matters for California's water outlook is what's left of it in the spring.

What a difference a few good storms make. In California snow surveys in the past, this monthly march was sometimes conducted with more dirt than snow.

Not this year, not by a long shot.

RELATED: Study: California's Sierra Nevada snowpack could vanish by 2046

"As of today, survey says recorded 78 .5 inches of snow depth, snow water content of 20 inches," said Sean De Guzman, Snow Survey Manager for the California Department of Water Resources.

"That's 202 percent of average to date and 81 percent of average to date." De Guzman was referring to the measurements taken at the usual spot, Phillips Station just below Echo Summit along Highway 50 in the high sierra.

That means if it stopped snowing today, the sierra would already have four-fifths of the average snowfall for the entire season, ending April 1.

Overall, the statewide snowpack is 160 percent of average for this date.

RELATED: Sierra snowfall smashes December record

"Really with all that rain, it just primed our watersheds so that any future rain or snow would be able to just run off," said De Guzman.

It's a bounty for sure, but California water experts caution against too much optimism, too soon.

Several key reservoirs are well below where they should be for this time of year. Shasta is just 49 percent of average, and Lake Oroville 72 percent. Others like Folsom are already brimming and may need to have some water released even this early in the season.

RELATED: Bay Area residents enjoy rare snow on Mt. Hamilton as region blanketed with several inches

Indeed, a great start doesn't always end with a bountiful water supply. In 2013, water managers remind us, December was great, but then the spigot abruptly shut off.

"If everything were to melt right now, we don't have a full bucket yet," said De Guzman. We still need January, February, and March to come and hoping for April 1 to get to a lot higher, to have runoff to fill up those reservoirs."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoelake tahoesnow totalssnowwinter weathersierra nevadaclimate change
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW TOTALS
California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
Study: Sierra Nevada snowpack could vanish by 2046
Storm could bring 7 feet of snow, 100 mph winds to the Sierra
Snowstorm could bring up to 6 feet of snow to the Sierra
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News