Study: California's Sierra Nevada snowpack could vanish by 2046

By Andrew Morris
Study: Sierra Nevada snowpack could vanish by 2046

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most vital pieces of California's natural beauty may have seen the last of its greatest days, at least in its snow-capped form.

A study authored by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found warming temperatures could push much of the Sierra Nevada region to have little or snow in as early as 25 years. It was published in the November edition of the journal, Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

RELATED: LIST: When Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for the 2021-22 ski season

The dried out process from the Sierra's typical snowfall to more rain would be crushing to local ecosystems, ski resorts, and surrounding urban areas as the Sierra Nevada is a source of a third of California's water supply.

Just this season, several ski resorts have pushed back their opening dates due to warming temperatures preventing them from making snow.

