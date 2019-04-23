building a better bay area

Alameda County joins Oakland in pilot program aimed at combating illegal dumping program

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It sure looked good, a lot better than it did before.

That's after dozens of people, dressed in yellow vests and white jumpsuits went to work, cleaning up a stretch G Street at 90th Avenue, one littered with garbage and debris just an hour earlier.

"When was the first time you saw the city, the county the sheriff's department and the people who live in this neighborhood come together to do this?" said Ken Houston, as he took a break from spray painting over some graffiti on a metal fence. "This is the first time and now we're going to stay on top of it."

The cleanup is part of a pilot program launched by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, trying to find new ways to address the widespread illegal dumping of waste on city streets in East Oakland.



"Illegal dumping knows no bounds; it is a plague on our society, and everyone has a role to play," said Miley, who is partnering with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland City Councilmembers Larry Reid and Rebecca Kaplan, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot program will begin with a survey of neighborhood residents on perceptions of illegal dumping and how well they know how to report it.

On April 27 and May 1 volunteers will conduct the survey. The results of this survey will be used by the Supervisor's Illegal Dumping Task Force, which is made up of public agencies and non-profit organizations. The data will then be used to conduct an on-going and robust program evaluation.

"In addition to education there will be increased enforcement," said Miley.

The pilot will also include increased trash pickup conducted by Oakland Transitional Housing and employment training organization Men of Valor, who are contracted by the district attorney's office.

Men of Valor workers will document details that may help the district attorney improve enforcement. The Oakland City Attorney's Office are also participating in order to increase their levels of enforcement.

Supervisor Miley aims to create a successful model for the elimination of illegal dumping, which can be replicated in other parts of the County and State.

