BART

BART leaders divided after controversial encounter with man eating sandwich

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART leaders are divided after a controversial encounter between a BART police officer and a man eating breakfast on the platform.

The agency's general manager is saying sorry, but one board member is calling that apology humiliating.

A BART police officer confronted Steve Foster at the Pleasant Hill BART station for eating a sandwich on the platform. The officer says Foster refused to give his name, so the officer grabbed his bag and handcuffed him. Foster admits he then cursed at the officer and used homophobic slurs. BART's General Manager has issued an apology to Foster, but one board member is now speaking out, saying he should not have apologized.

"I think that our police officer, in this case, acted exactly the way he is expected to. To uphold the law. The whole thing has been rather humiliating to our police force that our General Manager reacted this way," said BART Director Debora Allen.

The Police Union also issued a statement defending the officer: "In this situation, our officer was calm and professional when he advised a rider (Steve Foster) of the prohibition against eating in the paid area of the station. Unfortunately Foster immediately became hostile and belligerent."

Foster has said the officer overreacted, he does not accept the apology from the general manager and he is considering legal action.

"I was just up there eating my sandwich waiting for the train to come." Caught on camera, BART police handcuff and cite man for eating a sandwich on the platform of the Pleasant Hill BART station.



