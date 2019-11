BART GM apologizes to man handcuffed after eating sandwich; more protests expected

EMBED >More News Videos "I was just up there eating my sandwich waiting for the train to come." Caught on camera, BART police handcuff and cite man for eating a sandwich on the platform of the Pleasant Hill BART station.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART has apologized to the man who was detained and handcuffed for eating a breakfast sandwich on the platform last week.Eating and drinking are not allowed on trains or on the platform. Still, the man identified as Steve Foster says the BART officer involved could have handled it differently.Just about everyone has seen the video taken last Monday at the BART Pleasant Hill station. Steve Foster of Concord was stopped by a BART officer identified as D. McCormick for eating on the platform. BART says it's not allowed because it wants to keep the system safe and clean."It would have been simpler if he would have come up to me and said hey, you can't eat on BART nor on the platform. I should have been informed because I didn't know I couldn't eat on the platform," expressed Foster.A statement written by BART CEO Bob Powers points out that the officer did warn him."When the officer walked by again and still saw him eating, he moved forward with the process of issuing him a citation," the statement reads.Foster says that's not what happened. "He never walked past me, I was at the end of the platform so it was impossible for him to walk past me. He just came straight to me from the escalator... like I watched him come up the escalator and make a bee line straight to me," he added.When Foster refused to show him his I.D., the officer grabbed his bag and would not let go. Foster admits he began cursing at the officer and uttered homophobic slurs, some too explicit to put on the air."I pretty much said everything that I felt that day and I don't regret any of it," he told us.Foster's girlfriend Nicole Hernandez was the person who took the cellphone video."When he was grabbing him like four, I don't know if it was four or six officers who came running up about a sandwich, I was nervous. When they turned him around and grabbed him and put him in handcuffs, I was nervous," said Hernandez.On Monday, during the time we were there, we saw many infractions like people taking their bicycles on the escalator, going past the fare gates without paying and, yes, drinking on the platform. None of them were stopped or cited.BART's CEO issued an apology Monday."I'm disappointed how the situation unfolded. I apologize to Mr. Foster, our riders, employees, and the public who have had an emotional reaction to the video," wrote Powers.Foster says he doesn't accept BART's apology and is considering taking legal action against the transit agency.Here's BART General Manager Bob Powers' full statement about the incident: