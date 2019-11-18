Bay Area braces for another potential round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs

At least 250,000 PG&E customers in Northern California could be impacted by another round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.Starting Wednesday, if there are no changes in the forecast, PG&E will de-energize power to 12,200 customers in Alameda County, 23,230 in Contra Costa County, 23,440 in Marin County, 11,180 in Napa County, 39,940 in Sonoma County and 1,970 in Solano County.An all-clear and line inspections could begin to parts of these counties as early as 8 a.m. Thursday.Being in the dark last month made an impression, residents are even more prepared this time around."I've got a generator now and we can power the house up," said Keith Green who lost power for four days last month.He is not alone. Just about everyone you talk to in Napa can keep their refrigerators cold and their phones charged."We got a generator, so we're good," said Napa Resident Dani Neuman."It's all about generators nowadays, if you're going to have your power turned off," said Anthony Rodriguez of Napa.People are prepared, but also frustrated that this could be happening again and so late in the season."I just think it is absolutely ridiculous. Can you imagine if the wind blows on Thanksgiving day? People will be outraged," said Napa resident CJ, who did not give his last name."It's rough and some people don't have the resources for a generator and have meds they need to be taking. It's rough for everybody- try to take care of your neighbors if you can," said Neuman.