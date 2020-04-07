Coronavirus: Bay Area sailing crew returns to COVID-19 pandemic after 3 months at sea

ABC7 News reporter, Kate Larsen, spoke to the ship's captain via Skype Monday night, as the crew sailed towards the Golden Gate Bridge. Even a mile out, they weren't sure if the Coast Guard was going to let them into the Bay and their boat slip in Marin, because of coronavirus concerns. Truly a new world, from the one they left last year.
"Yeah, there it is," exclaimed Captain Jay Grant, as he got a look at the Golden Gate for the first time since December.
RELATED: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
"We've come 1,700 miles to get to this point right here!"
Grant was aboard the Seaward, an 82-foot schooner, owned by Bay Area non-profit, Call of the Sea. The organization runs educational voyages for kids. To help fund the school sails, the crew was running private sailing trips for the past three months in Mexico... far from any coronavirus hot spots.
"We started getting a lot of reports of other countries and how serious it just became day after day more and more serious, down in Mexico it wasn't perceived that way for quite a long time until really the end of our trip."
RELATED: I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
From whale watching in the Pacific to a whole new view of his life onshore, which Grant has only seen through desolate images of once busy Bay Area streets.
"It was absolutely surreal as if everybody had just disappeared."
All of it, leaving him feeling a bit nervous and apprehensive. "Well it's certainly safer to be at sea, and that's my preference, but we can't stay out here forever."
The Coast Guard gave them the all-clear, and around 9:30 pm, an ABC7 photographer was there as the Seaward docked in Sausalito after two weeks at sea.
RELATED: UC Berkeley historian draws similarities between COVID-19 and polio epidemic of the 1950s
The crew popped champagne and cheered upon their long awaited arrival... still grateful for what home, and life on shore has to offer. "There's warm showers and Wi-Fi, so there's some things to be excited about," shouted one crew member from the boat. Another crew member was excited to see her husband, and celebrate their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
The Seaward was at sea for 14 days, and Captain Grant says all five crew members are healthy. They were not screened once they got to Sausalito. The Coast Guard said that "because the Seaward is operating in a recreational capacity and no one aboard is reported to be experiencing flu-like symptoms, there are no federal regulations in place that would prohibit them from docking."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19