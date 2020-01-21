San Francisco 49ers

Bay Area sports legends show support for 49ers at NFC Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Some of Bay Areas biggest sports legends were seen cheering on the San Francisco 49ers at the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Some of the celebrity sightings included Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds and former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Rice also showed off his red and gold pride on his Instagram page before the game. He posted a video with words of encouragement for the team, saying it's time for the 49ers to "go and get that title."



The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the 54th Super Bowl after a victorious 37-20 win against the Green Bay Packers. The final game against the Kansas City Chiefs will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.

More TOP STORIES News