SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors are battling the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth year in a row, and while we feel like we can't do much but watch them on the court, we can beat the Cavs in something else -- a food drive.
Alameda County Community Food Bank and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank are challenging Warriors fans to show their generosity. They also want fans to be more generous than the ones in Cleveland.
Dub Nation, we can do that, right?
All you have to do is make a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank or the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. The collective goal for this year is $50,000.
"For the past three years, Warriors and Cavaliers fans have come together during NBA Finals for one shared goal: to provide meals to families facing hunger. It's something all our communities root for, regardless of which team wins. We hope everyone will join us in making this fourth year just as impactful," said Suzan Bateson, Executive Director of Alameda County Community Food Bank.
To donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, visit this page.
To donate to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, visit this page.