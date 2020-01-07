San Mateo County libraries offer Book-A-Bike program for bike rentals

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- First, it was the Berkeley Library that announced it will be renting out full kitchen appliances for free. Now the San Mateo County Library is doing the same, but with bicycles.The Book-A-Bike program started Tuesday at the Belmont branch.They have a fleet of bicycles available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 18 and older with a valid library card. Other accessories include a helmet with a GoPro mount, a basket, bike light, bike lock and first-aid kit.Bikes will be loaned out and due back the same day. They must be returned 30 minutes before the library closes.The staff came up with the idea through the libraries' Pitch-It contest, where staff pitch new service ideas. It believes it's one of only a handful of libraries in the entire U.S. to do this.