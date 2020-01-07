Society

San Mateo County libraries offer Book-A-Bike program for bike rentals

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- First, it was the Berkeley Library that announced it will be renting out full kitchen appliances for free. Now the San Mateo County Library is doing the same, but with bicycles.

The Book-A-Bike program started Tuesday at the Belmont branch.

They have a fleet of bicycles available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 18 and older with a valid library card. Other accessories include a helmet with a GoPro mount, a basket, bike light, bike lock and first-aid kit.

Bikes will be loaned out and due back the same day. They must be returned 30 minutes before the library closes.

The staff came up with the idea through the libraries' Pitch-It contest, where staff pitch new service ideas. It believes it's one of only a handful of libraries in the entire U.S. to do this.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybelmontbooksbicyclebikeslibrariessan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
AccuWeather forecast: Next storm arrives today
WATCH IN 60: Facebook bans deepfake videos, facial mask warning, top 100 eateries
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Yelp reveals top 100 list of places to eat in the US in 2020
Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
Show More
17 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Gilroy apartment complex
Car burglary suspects crash into parking control car in SF
Bay Area couple blames popular unicorn face mask for burns
Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape trial begins on heels of new charges
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
More TOP STORIES News