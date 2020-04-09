Coronavirus California

Birthday parade held for 81-year-old Alamo woman amid COVID-19 pandemic

A birthday parade was held for an 81-year-old woman battling Stage 4 lung cancer in Alamo, Calif. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (KGO-TV)

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends of an 81-year-old woman are holding a birthday parade for her in Alamo Thursday amid the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place orders.

She was reportedly just diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer so loved ones want to do something special for her, since they can't throw a birthday party for her.

About 10-15 cars are participating, making their way to David Drive. SKY7 flew over the parade.

