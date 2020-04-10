Coronavirus kindness: San Francisco YMCA offers free pop-up camps for children of essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Tomorrow is capture the flag," said counselor Joshoua Cortez.
It is the answer to an essential question, and maybe be also the prayers for essential workers who need to work, but had no place to keep their kids. The San Francisco YMCA has opened four free pop-up camps now serving some 100 children of grocery workers, medical people, and sheriff's deputies, etc. allowing them to work.
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Fremont community thanks essential workers, including their mailman
"My parents. They just watch TV," said Antwon Blackmitchell. That's what he told us, anyway. Isn't television essential?
"Yes," he said.
"What is it like being stuck at home?," we asked Anthony Marcque. "Boring," he answered.
Not here, though. We did broach the subject of COVID-19.
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers
"Worried?" we asked Antwon. "Just a little bit," he said.
But nothing beats fear like fun all while washing hands, constantly getting their temperatures checked routinely, and keeping six feet apart.
"We tell them spread your wings like a bird or airplane," said Joshoua Cortez.
RELATED: 'It's a blessing,' COVID-19 pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
So, now your obvious question. How many of these kids have become sick in the last month? Do you really have to know?
Zero.
Take that, coronavirus.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19