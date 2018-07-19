MAE SAI, Thailand --Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.
In a series of tweets Tuesday night, the Tesla CEO said that he "spoke in anger" and that he should not have branded the diver a "pedophile."
RELATED: Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
The apology came after the diver, Vern Unsworth, accused Musk of orchestrating a PR stunt by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 soccer players and their coach.
The incident caused investors to sell off Tesla stock.
Unsworth said he is considering legal action.
As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018
Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018