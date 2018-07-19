SOCIETY

Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer for 'pedophile' accusation

EMBED </>More Videos

Elon Musk remarked that diver Vernon Unsworth was a "pedo" in a tweet that has since been deleted. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MAE SAI, Thailand --
Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, the Tesla CEO said that he "spoke in anger" and that he should not have branded the diver a "pedophile."

RELATED: Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media

The apology came after the diver, Vern Unsworth, accused Musk of orchestrating a PR stunt by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 soccer players and their coach.

The incident caused investors to sell off Tesla stock.

Unsworth said he is considering legal action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrescuetwitterelon musklawsuitabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Elon Musk plans to send engineers to help with cave rescue mission
Boys rescued from Thailand cave steadily recovering at hospital, officials say
SOCIETY
Firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Ready for a digital blackout in your home?
BART: Elevator attendant pilot program extended
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
More Society
Top Stories
Officials investigate after bomb threat reported at Sacramento Bee
22 injured in tent collapse at Monterey County military base
Court records released in 'Rideshare Rapist' case
Steam pipe explosion blasts manholes in NYC
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Man accused of stealing car from date to go on another date
Comcast dropping out of 21st Century Fox bidding war
Show More
Police rescue baby from bank robbery suspect who allegedly used child as a shield
Putin attacks Trump's opponents over summit
Firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Berkeley police need your help finding suspects accused of beating 72-year-old man
Bay Area residents relieved proposal to split California in 3 not moving forward
More News