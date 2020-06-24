Giant pink triangle to illuminate San Francisco for Pride weekend despite canceled events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Pride week across the Bay Area, although most events have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it's not stopping some determined folks from showing their pride in a big, bright way.
CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: San Francisco Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
One of the world's biggest Pride parades won't be happening on San Francisco's Market Street this year due to the pandemic, sadly, most events canceled. But on the 50 anniversary of San Francisco Pride, many felt they still had to do something big.
"It's disappointing hearing those words, 'canceled.' We wanted to find a way to keep Pride vibrant," said Ben Davis.
Davis and his nonprofit Illuminate got involved, they're the same group responsible for those dancing lights on the Bay Bridge.
RELATED: San Francisco Pride still scheduled for June, but organizer says celebration 'will look very different'
Davis' crew was busy on San Francisco's Twin Peaks Tuesday installing something that will likely be really cool.
2,700 pink LED lights in the form of a triangle, it's sure to light up Pride weekend.
"My hope is this acre of pink light will be a twinkling star of equality on the horizon," said Davis.
RELATED: Volunteers install annual Pink Triangle on top 'Twin Peaks' in San Francisco
Patrick Carney founded the Pink Triangle 25 years ago. Normally, his volunteers would be on Twin Peaks laying down more than 100 panels of pink sailcloth, but it's not possible this year, so lights are an amazing stand-in.
"This will be one of the few live events people can see, go to the rooftop, window, or on Market Street, you'll see it from all over town," said Carney.
Pride weekend will be kicked off with a pink torch procession from Oakland to San Francisco. Mayors London Breed and Libby Schaaf are scheduled to take part.
The triangle lights will turn on this Saturday night at 9 p.m. and will stay illuminated through July 10.
Organizers hope to raise more than $80,000 in donations to pay for the light display and a GoFundMe has been established.
Giant pink triangle to illuminate San Francisco for Pride weekend despite canceled events
SF PRIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More