Coronavirus: San Francisco Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's 50th annual Pride Parade and celebration has been canceled.Event organizers made the announcement Tuesday stating their decision to cancel the historic event was based on keeping the public safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues."This was not a decision we arrived at lightly," Executive Director Fred Lopez said. "Far from it: Our staff has been in frequent talks with our board, our production team, our partners at many departments of City Hall, officials at other Pride organizations worldwide - and most of all, our LGBTQ communities. We have heard from people who urged us to cancel, and from those who implored us not to."Instead of celebrating in person, event organizers have decided to participate in "Virtual Global Pride" on Saturday, June 27.SF Pride will be announcing additional collaborations, primarily in digital formats, to commemorate Pride throughout the summer.To read the full statement click here.