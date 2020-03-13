Coronavirus

Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak

Gloria Gaynor has a message for a world as it works to slow the spread of the new coronavirus: We will survive...but we need to wash our hands!

The disco legend took to her TikTok account with a simple -- and catchy -- message to encourage good hygiene. In it, she washes her hands while singing along to her 1978 disco mega-hit "I Will Survive."



"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned the video along with the hashtags #iwillsurvivechallenge, #fyp, #coronavirus and #handwashing.

Despite a run for hand sanitizer, soap and water still reign supreme as far as cleanliness is concerned, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthentertainmentcoronavirusmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
6 firefighters, 1 additional TSA worker test positive for COVID-19 in SJ
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Thousands of Bay Area, Silicon Valley employees working from home due to COVID-19
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Santa Clara Co. bans all large gatherings
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
Coronavirus Impact: Pres.Trump addresses possible domestic travel restrictions
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Health official says coronavirus crisis could last 2 to 8 weeks
Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
How to clean your phone to protect from novel coronavirus
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
More TOP STORIES News