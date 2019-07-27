Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- There was an unusual guest Friday night at a monthly Latin dance party at Graton Resort and Casino: the Sonoma County Sheriff."I want to assure everyone your rights will be protected, regardless of immigration status," said Sheriff Mark Essick.Essick was invited here by Graton Rancheria Chairman Greg Sarris."I thought what a wonderful way to assure the Latino community they are safe from ICE, and to hear it from the sheriff is even better," said Sarris.Sarris said everyone attending the music event received a flyer to let them know about their rights in Sonoma County.Sarris says fear about ICE raids is rampant."Tensions are high in the community," said Sarris.Sheriff Essick reaffirmed his Department's commitment to S.B. 54, which limits local law enforcement from assisting ICE in raids.