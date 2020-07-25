Oakland police station vandalized after hundreds rally in support of Portland protesters

VIDEO: Navy veteran beaten by federal officers in Portland explains why he was at protest, real message after video goes viral
The event began at 7:30 p.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland, according to organizers which included the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.
The Wall of Moms group encouraged participants to wear yellow and bring sunflowers. All must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Reject secret federal police in our cities, and celebrate our right to gather peacefully and protest," the moms' group Facebook page says.
STANDING WITH PORTLAND: SKY7 is over a rally in Oakland where people are standing in solidarity with protesters in Portland. https://t.co/V8rJXoz8Z7 pic.twitter.com/FBpgYa1eBi— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 26, 2020
Crowds were seen marching through downtown Oakland.
Crowds can be seen marching through #Oakland to stand in solidarity with #PortlandProtesters. @wallofmomsba #portland Details here: https://t.co/V36wUfZGQJ pic.twitter.com/h7axLf8bUG— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 26, 2020
The Oakland Police Department partially opened their Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon to monitor the protest, Officer Johanna Watson said. The Alameda County Sheriff will be standing by if mutual aid is requested.
Officials tweeted that some people within the hundreds of demonstrators vandalized the police station by breaking windows, spray painting and shooting fireworks.
Some within the crowd of 100s of demonstrators vandalized the police station. Breaking windows, spray painting, shooting fireworks and pointing lasers at officers and helicopters. We ask for organizers to keep the protest peaceful. #WallofMoms pic.twitter.com/SGU6Y7PULg— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020
Attendees made their way towards the area of 17th and Lakeside and began shouting racial slurs and breaking windows, officials tweeted.
We ask organizers of tonight's protest to help maintain peace. Currently, some demonstrators in the area of 17th & Lakeside are breaking windows and chanting racial slurs at residents. pic.twitter.com/4NZ2rhcMam— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020
Federal officers were sent by President Donald Trump to protect federal property in Portland, but their presence has escalated tensions and drawn several other groups to the protests.
Wall of Moms groups formed in recent weeks after Trump announced he was sending federal troops to Democratic-led cities.
In Seattle, thousands of protesters initially gathered peacefully near downtown on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland.
Seattle police declared a riot following large demonstrations in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an "occupied protest zone" that stretched for several blocks.
Via Twitter, police said they had made some arrests Saturday and were "investigating a possible explosive damage'' to the walls of the city's East Precinct police station.
Authorities said rocks and bottles were thrown at officers. More than two dozen people were arrested.
The Bay City News and AP contributed to this report.
