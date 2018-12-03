SOCIETY

Hunter Pence to accept Holiday Heroes Inspiration Award at AT&T Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Hunter Pence will be back at AT&T Park to accept the Inspiration Award at the Holiday Heroes fundraiser. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hunter Pence has always been a favorite of San Francisco Giants fans, many were sad to see his era here come to an end.

But he'll be back at AT&T Park Tuesday night to accept the Inspiration Award at the Holiday Heroes fundraiser.

He and his wife Lexi are here sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the award given to athletes who use their platform to make a difference in the lives of underserved Bay Area children.

For more information on the event, go here.

For more stories, photos and videos on the San Francisco Giants, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societySan Francisco GiantscharitiescharityfundraiserchildrenMLBsportsathletesSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Get help with recycling, trash, composting
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in SF
1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in SF
Pence offers nation's condolences to Bush family
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Couple had to prove New Mexico was a state before marriage
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Show More
FBI assisting after former Bay Area radio host found dead in Kentucky
Llamas at UC Berkeley help students cope with finals
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
1 dead, 40 injured after bus carrying youth football team crashes in Arkansas
Judge assigned to preside over Oakland's Ghost Ship trial
More News