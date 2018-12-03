Hunter Pence to accept Holiday Heroes Inspiration Award at AT&T Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Hunter Pence has always been a favorite of San Francisco Giants fans, many were sad to see his era here come to an end.
But he'll be back at AT&T Park Tuesday night to accept the Inspiration Award at the Holiday Heroes fundraiser.
He and his wife Lexi are here sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the award given to athletes who use their platform to make a difference in the lives of underserved Bay Area children.
For more information on the event, go here.
For more stories, photos and videos on the San Francisco Giants, go here.