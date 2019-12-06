Iconic Jimtown Store in Healdsburg to close

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma County's iconic and famous Jimtown Store has announced it will close doors for the last time on December 30.Owner Carrie Brown blames five years of wildfires, the remote location, and inability to find employees as key factors."Bittersweet," she called the decision which also impacts her sister, Julie, who works as a manager, and also her father Charlie, a former Healdsburg City Manager who still helps out at 91-years-old.Customers rushed the place, Thursday morning, as news of the closure spread."Its a community," said Carrie. "I need to honor each of them." The number of hugs she gave and received on Thursday bear witness to that.She will miss the people most, but not the 14-hour days.Jimtown opened in 1890 as a classic general store and mercantile in the days long before malls and supermarkets.And fires.Carrie bought the place in 1989 with her now deceased husband and set about building a modern stop serving food with fresh ingredients and one-of-a-kind items. Locals say this place played a large role increasing the Healdsburg food scene. "Martha Stewart even came here to interview us," she said.But, the economy just won't support such a place in this space, anymore.Closing? Really?"It has to be done," Carrie said.