Society

Irwin family has helped rescue 90K animals including many in Australia fires

AUSTRALIA -- The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.



Bindi's brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybindi irwinaustraliawildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
AccuWeather forecast: Next storm arrives today
17 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Gilroy apartment complex
Bay Area couple blames popular unicorn face mask for burns
Car burglary suspects crash into parking control car in SF
CA considering statewide ban on gas-powered gardening equipment
Show More
Flood-damaged cars sold with clean titles
South Bay neighborhood hit by thieves who broke into several cars
There are an estimated 46,000 vacant homes in the Bay Area, but why?
Man gave 'ominous laugh' before charging at San Jose officers, police say
Smash and grab crime thieves migrating SF to SoCal
More TOP STORIES News