Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: Kid entrepreneurs make leather goods to support other students amid COVID-19 school closures

This undated image shows the instagram of Oakland sisters Brianna and Ashley Wong who started the company Duck and Chick to make keychains to raise money for various cases. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A couple of kids in the East Bay are doing their part to help their community during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland sisters, Brianna and Ashley Wong are just 9 and 6 years old and can call themselves entrepreneurs!



Two years ago they started the company Duck and Chick to make leather goods like keychains to raise money for various causes, mainly Heifer International. The girls say they wanted to provide nutritious eggs to families who couldn't provide for themselves.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic, they've changed their mission, making keychains that say things like "spread love" and "wash your hands" and "air hugs" and donating their proceeds to a different cause that hits closer to home.

"Schools are closed now and some kids really depend on school lunch. So we're going to donate to NoKid Hungry so that kids can get their meals," says Brianna.

Mom Jennifer couldn't be more proud.

"We just want to teach them that it's not just about getting toys and things for ourselves but to give back to the community," Jennifer added.

RELATED: 'It's a blessing,' COVID-19 pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area

Already the girls have made enough to feed 200 kids and have a goal of feeding 2,000 children! To learn more about Duck and Chick, see their website here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandchildrenentrepreneurshipcoronavirus californiaacts of kindnessshare the joy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: CHP says open freeways aren't a license to speed
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19
South SF man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Princess cruise ship, family says
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: CHP says open freeways aren't a license to speed
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Fact Check: Pres. Trump pitches drug unapproved for COVID-19
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
South SF man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Princess cruise ship, family says
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Coronavirus: Castro Valley family still stuck in Peru, desperately trying to get on last flight home
Concord small business owner shares difficult process applying for Paycheck Protection Program
More TOP STORIES News