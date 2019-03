Santa Clara County

Checking out the luckiest places in the South Bay to buy lottery tickets at! I’ll be sure to grab a couple bucks worth at each spot! Where do you buy your lucky tickets? pic.twitter.com/qz2y60dTJA — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 21, 2019

Santa Cruz County

Contra Costa County

San Mateo County

San Francisco County

Alameda County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The odds to win the Powerball Lottery is 1 in 292,201,338.00.Wouldn't you want to give yourself the best chance of winning the big bucks?We have compiled a list of the luckiest locations in the Bay Area to try and win that money:2808 S White Rd. San Jose, CA 95148This store sold the biggest lottery prize won in California at $522M for the Mega Millions.4270 Senter Rd. San Jose, CA 9511All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 23149 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2This store sold tickets with hundreds of dollars in wins in the first few months of 2018 alone.996 Loraine Ave. Los Altos, CA 94022All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2930 Almar Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95060All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2The store says they have sold more than $25,000,000 in winning tickets over the years.41 Sand Creek Rd. #A, Brentwood, CA 94513All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 22480 Skyline Blvd. Pacifica, CA 94044All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2$11 million ticket sold in 2018.740 Polhemus Rd. San Mateo, CA 94402All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2The two jackpot tickets totaled at $22,180,000 and $17,340,000.1230 Hillsdale Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94403All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 21800 19th Ave. San Francisco, CA 94122All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2The combined jackpots add up to more than $20 million.755 Portola Dr. San Francisco, CA 94127All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2This store has sold a $15M and $22M ticket.3157 Walnut Ave. Fremont, CA 94536All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2This store sold a $52 million ticket in 2012. The winner took a month to realize he won. Don't forget to check your ticket!1540 Solano Ave. Albany, CA 94706All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 24100 Foothill Blvd. Oakland, CA 94601All-time winning tickets of at least $1 million - 2Good luck!