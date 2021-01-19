mlk day

Oakland mom & daughter deliver "kindness bags" door-to-door in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

By Andrew Morris
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In a year that has been dominated by the nation's quest for racial and social justice in America, the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has been a worthy starting point in reflecting on his monumental legacy of equality.

But like almost everything else in the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced countless traditions and events to pivot to a socially-distanced form. That includes one mother and daughter duo in Oakland.

Lisa and Lilah Sadikman of Oakland had to rethink their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day act of service, but still marked the day with a unique idea to honor the legendary humanitarian's pursuit of equal love.

The Sadikmans filled gift bags with candy, lemons from their own lemon tree, wildflower seeds, and a written note with words of kindness. The mother and daughter got the inspiration for the project because their lemon tree was exceptionally fruitful this year.

"It's been hard and so we want to spread the sunshine and the light," said Lilah Sadikman. "What we want to do is honor Dr. King's vision of love, compassion, freedom and equality."

The Sadikmans then left one gift bag at each home in their neighborhood, a total of 49 handmade gift bags in all.

