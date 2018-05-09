BOY SCOUTS

Mormon Church to sever ties with Boy Scouts

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mormon church will completely sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year. The exit comes after Boy Scouts decided in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders and announced last year it would allow girls in the ranks.

SALT LAKE CITY --
The Mormon church will completely sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year. The religion will move its remaining boys into its own scouting-type program.

RELATED: Boy Scouts getting rid of the word 'boy'

The announcement Tuesday night by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Boy Scouts marks an end to close relationship that lasted more than a century built on their shared values.

The exit by Mormon leaders comes after Boy Scouts decided in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders and announced last year it would allow girls in the ranks.

RELATED: Santa Rosa girls fight to join local Boy Scout troop

The Boy Scouts last week said it will change its name next year to Scouts BSA. The religion has long been the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States.

Click here for a look at more stories about the Boy Scouts in California and across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyboy scoutsboy scouts of americagirl scoutschurchgayu.s. & worldrelationshipsreligionUtah
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BOY SCOUTS
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Houston airport
Boy Scouts dropping the word 'boy'
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Father of boy with Down syndrome sues Boys Scouts of America
More boy scouts
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News