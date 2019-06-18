New dialing policy for 510 area codes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have a phone number in the 510 area code, you'll have to dial a "1" when making local calls starting next Saturday.The change will allow the new 341 area code to share the same territory as 510.It will still cost the same for 510 customers to call people within the same area code.The 341 area code is being added because 510 numbers are in short supply.The new dialing policy starts on June 22.