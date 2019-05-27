memorial day

One minute for heroes: National Moment of Remembrance

(Shutterstock)

By Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At 3 p.m. on Monday, people nationwide will mark Memorial Day with the National Moment of Remembrance.

The idea is to take one minute to recognize those who have given their lives in service of the country.

Sen. Chuck Hagel introduced a bill designating a Moment of Remembrance as a way to help Americans focus on the true meaning of the holiday.

A press release from Hagel's office on the first Moment of Silence in 2001 reads, "Memorial Day should be something more than a spring day when people do not have to go to work or school. It should be a day to remember freedom does not come without a price."

