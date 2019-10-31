7 On Your Side

PG&E agrees to rebates for residential, business customers affected by power shutoff

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has agreed to provide rebate credits to customers affected by the October 9 power safety shutoff.

Residential customers will receive a $100 bill credit, and commercial customers will receive a $250 bill credit.

The one-time rebate will be given to the roughly 738,000 customers affected by just the October 9 shutoff, although the utility is "open to having a policy discussion with state regulators and others" about rebates for subsequent outages.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by power shutoffs

After Governor Gavin Newsom publicly pressured PG&E to compensate its customers, the company acknowledged that they failed to give customers adequate notice about the first shutoff. PG&E received widespread criticism for poor communication, and for their website in particular, which crashed under the traffic of customers seeking information on the outages. In a release Tuesday night, PG&E officially announced their intention to rebate those impacted.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniapower poleswildfirepg&e public safety power shutoff7 on your sideconsumersan mateo countynapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&econtra costa countysonoma countyconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by shutoffs
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How much money should you save for a disaster fund?
Marin County hit hard by cell phone outages
Evacuees search for hotel rooms
Hotel rooms listed for astronomical rates on booking apps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E gives 'all clear' for Bay Area locations affected by outages
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on Kincade Fire as some evacuees return home
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
Show More
Comcast stays out even after power restored
PG&E equipment blamed for grass fires in Oakley, Bethel Island
San Mateo Co. coroner's office celebrates Halloween with spooky open house
Montclair neighborhood stores reopen after power shutoffs
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
More TOP STORIES News