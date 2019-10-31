PG&E agrees to rebates for residential, business customers affected by power shutoff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has agreed to provide rebate credits to customers affected by the October 9 power safety shutoff.Residential customers will receive a $100 bill credit, and commercial customers will receive a $250 bill credit.The one-time rebate will be given to the roughly 738,000 customers affected by just the October 9 shutoff, although the utility is "open to having a policy discussion with state regulators and others" about rebates for subsequent outages.After Governor Gavin Newsom publicly pressured PG&E to compensate its customers, the company acknowledged that they failed to give customers adequate notice about the first shutoff. PG&E received widespread criticism for poor communication, and for their website in particular, which crashed under the traffic of customers seeking information on the outages. In a release Tuesday night, PG&E officially announced their intention to rebate those impacted.