PG&E executives appearing before state utility regulators over last week's power shutoffs

Thousands of people felt the negative impacts of PG&E's public safety power outages. Now the California Public Utilities Commission is having a meeting with the PG&E top executives about it today.
The CPUC wants PG&E to publicly address the mistakes and operational gaps identified in the latest public safety power shutoff and give them the lessons the utility company learned so they can ensure they are not repeated.
Preparing for today's emergency hearing, CEO Bill Johnson sent a letter to the CPUC that defends the massive blackouts. "Keep in mind, there were no catastrophic wildfires."
This emergency meeting is supposed to make sure CPUC Commissioners and staff have as much information as possible and can take additional actions as necessary to mitigate severe risks to public health and safety ahead of future PSPS events triggered by PG&E.
