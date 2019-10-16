Political insider and columnist Phil Matier joins ABC7 to bring fresh, fierce voice to Building a Better Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Chronicle Columnist Phil Matier is joining ABC7 / KGO-TV as a contributor to ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area initiative and as Political Analyst.
Phil Matier has informed and entertained audiences for more than two decades with inside information and reporting about the Bay Area.
ABC7 has devoted more time and resources to their key initiative Building a Better Bay Area, by providing more solution-based journalism and in-depth coverage of the growing issues everyone in the region faces. Building a Better Bay Area showcases reporting on the skyrocketing cost of living, the growing homeless population, social justice and environmental issues, plus transportation woes around traffic including rideshare and BART issues.
ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area combined with Matier's blend of scoops, insights and investigative reporting is a perfect combination to keep the Bay Area informed and searching for solutions to the region's chronic problems.
ABC7 President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski welcomes Matier to the team, "Phil Matier has been on the inside during some of the Bay Area's most challenging moments. He knows this place, he lives here, too. He's concerned about the same things we're all concerned about. Phil will bring that authentic perspective and insight to ABC7 News."
Matier also brings his expertise as ABC7's Political Analyst for local, statewide and national elections. He will provide analysis in newscasts, on digital platforms and in special programming on the candidates and propositions in the upcoming November election, California's Democratic Primary in March 2020 and the 2020 presidential election.
ABC7 News Director Tracey Watkowski is thrilled to welcome the high profile insider, "It's hard to remember a time when Phil Matier was not a fixture on the Bay Area news and political scene. Now, with the power of ABC7, Phil's voice and unique perspective will engage an even wider audience."
"This is a really exciting opportunity to give ABC7 viewers a closer look at the news and issues that affect all of our lives and at the same time also take a look at the story behind the story," Matier adds, "we'll be looking at what is being done to make this a better Bay Area, but also hold those accountable for what is not being done."
Phil Matier's column can be found every Sunday and Wednesday in the San Francisco Chronicle.
