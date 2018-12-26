Millions of Californians got the new real ID's this year from the Department of Motor Vehicles, but the Department of Homeland Security says the DMV's application requirements aren't stringent enough.The day after Christmas was a slow day everywhere except at the DMV.The field office on Fell Street in San Francisco was packed as always. Many were there to get their real ID's.Mitchell Bonner showed us his. He knew all about the DMV's latest controversy."Well it's the government. I used to work for the government," said Bonner.Homeland Security requires at least two documents to prove where you live. DMV requires only one proof of residency.The Department defends its process by saying the second verification of address comes indirectly."The second proof of residency would be satisfied when the real ID driver's license or ID card is delivered by mail to the applicant and return services is requested," DMV Spokesman Jaime Garza said.If the applicant doesn't live at that address, the ID returns to the DMV.The department intends to correct its procedure beginning in April. Meantime, Homeland Security says it will accept the ID's issued before then.But many applicants like Jeanna Charetta aren't taking any chances.She came loaded with documents."Well, I'm an over achiever so I brought in like five but I didn't want to come back," Charetta said.This is just the latest problem facing the DMV.It comes after the department was harshly criticized over long wait times at field offices.